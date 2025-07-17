Knicks 88, Pacers 91: Good news and bad news as comeback effort falls short

The New York Knicks made a ferocious comeback in their fourth Summer League game, but came up just short against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, losing by a score of 88-91. New York is now 1-3 in Summer League play.

MarJon Beauchamp was solid again for the Knicks

MarJon Beauchamp has been the star of the Summer League Knicks over the past two games. After scoring 25 in their previous win over the Brooklyn Nets, he followed that up with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting and 6-for-11 from three-point range against the Pacers.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Beauchamp’s shooting played a big part in the team staying within striking distance. He scored 19 of his points in the first half, which kept the Knicks in the game despite trailing by as much as 17 at one point.

Despite coming up short of the win, Beauchamp’s performance on the court has raised some eyebrows as key members of the Knicks brass watch. He could be well on his way to landing a two-way contract with New York after his latest performances.

Tyler Kolek struggled from deep again

Tyler Kolek had made an impressive turnaround against the Nets on Tuesday, but his shooting woes returned against the Pacers on Thursday. He scored 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the floor and didn’t convert on any of his six three-point attempts.

Perhaps more alarming are his turnover struggles once again. He dished five assists, but it came with an uncharacteristic five turnovers, and he now has 18 total turnovers across the four Summer League games so far.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kolek started to get going late in the fourth quarter, hitting both the tying and go-ahead shots in the final minutes. One of which was a step-back jumper in the midrange to tie it at 85, and then followed that with an and-one layup to give New York their first lead of the second half.

Unfortunately, he was unable to close it off as he missed the tying three-point attempt in the final seconds, as Indiana held off New York’s comeback.

Overview

Despite being 1-3 in Summer League, there are still lots of encouraging signs from the players who are fighting for roster spots. Their fifth and final Summer League game is to be determined.