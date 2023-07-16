Knicks: 3 summer league standouts that could crack G-League roster

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks Summer League officially concluded, with the team missing the Summer League playoffs with a 2-3 record. Despite this disappointing end, several players significantly impacted the coaching staff and could potentially secure a place on the team’s G-League roster in Westchester.

Standout Player 1: Charlie Brown Jr.

Charlie Brown Jr., a product of St. Joseph’s, is not new to NBA action, albeit in very limited instances. Over three seasons, Brown Jr. has appeared in 41 NBA games, with an average of only 9.0 minutes per game. His most recent NBA appearance was a brief three-game stint with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 season.

Seeking another opportunity with the Summer League Knicks, the 26-year-old showcased why he merits consideration for a G-League contract. Across his four Summer League appearances, Brown Jr. averaged an impressive 19.8 points per game, also demonstrating highly efficient shooting splits of 55/38/80. His scoring capability was clearly evident, potentially positioning him for a G-League contract with the Knicks.

Standout Player 2: Marcus Garrett

Like Brown Jr., Marcus Garrett has also experienced NBA action in limited doses, having appeared in 12 games for the Miami Heat during the 2021-22 season. Known for his defensive prowess, the former Kansas guard was able to display these skills over five games with the Summer League Knicks, averaging 1.6 steals per game in just 20.0 minutes of action per night. Despite being a raw player offensively, Garrett’s performance on the defensive end likely impressed the Knicks, placing him in a good position to earn a G-League contract.

Standout Player 3: Dmytro Skapintsev

Dmytro Skapintsev, the 7’1″ Ukrainian, had his first experience of NBA basketball this summer with the Knicks. Skapintsev made the most of his opportunity, averaging 7.4 points per game while also leading the team with 6.6 rebounds per game. He further showcased his playmaking abilities by averaging 2.6 assists per game. At 25, Skapintsev is hopeful of securing his first NBA contract with the Knicks, aiming to earn a G-League contract based on his efforts in Las Vegas.

Looking Ahead: Knicks’ Decisions on Roster

With the Knicks Summer League coming to a close, the New York management will have decisions to make regarding the roster fielded in Las Vegas. As many G-League hopefuls are vying for spots on the roster, the Knicks’ decision on retention will be something to watch. These players could potentially make a significant impact at the NBA level in the future.