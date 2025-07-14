Knicks’ 2nd-year guard is viewing this year as his rookie campaign

New York Knicks’ second-year guard Kevin McCullar Jr. missed most of last season with a knee issue, but now he is healthy and looking to make a lasting impression in Summer League.

Knicks’ Kevin McCullar Jr. is making a strong impression in Summer League

Despite the Knicks’ ugly 81-94 loss to the Boston Celtics as they fell to 0-2 in Summer League, McCullar showed out and had a very strong performance. He scored 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field along with four rebounds.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After missing all of Summer League last year, McCullar is using this year’s edition to showcase what he didn’t have the opportunity to showcase last year.

“This is really my real rookie season,” McCullar said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “Last year I just got to be able to get my feet wet a little bit. … I love playing and I missed it for so long. Now it’s pretty much my rookie season.”

McCullar wants to prove himself worthy of a rotation spot

McCullar appeared in four regular season games with New York last season, but it was all in garbage time. The former Kansas product was selected 56th overall in last year’s draft and is known to be a versatile player who can make a strong impact.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

McCullar was a part of last year’s rookie class who is also taking part in Summer League. He has joined fellow Knicks Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, and Pacome Dadiet in the Las Vegas games.

Now, he will look to make an impression on new head coach Mike Brown and potentially grab a spot in the rotation next season. McCullar will look to continue his strong play in their next Summer League game, which is set for Tuesday at 6 PM EST against the Brooklyn Nets.