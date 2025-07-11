Knicks 2nd-year center has a huge opportunity to earn a big role next season

As the offseason continues across the league, the New York Knicks begin their Summer League campaign on Friday. Some of the players that will be featured are guys who could play big roles next season, including Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, and Ariel Hukporti.

Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti will have a lot to prove in Summer League

Out of those three mentioned, Hukporti has the biggest opportunity to show that he deserves a big role under new head coach Mike Brown. The big man out of Germany was drafted 58th overall in last year’s draft, but saw the court very little last season.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

He appeared in 25 games and averaged 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds, but was not a regular fixture in the rotation. Next season, that could change if Brown is willing to expand the rotation further than Tom Thibodeau.

Hukporti showed a lot of promise as a strong defensive player and rim protector. New York struggled with its rim protection last season with Karl-Anthony Towns at the five, so Mitchell Robinson could be elevated to the starting lineup.

Hukporti could earn the backup center job next season

If that does happen, Hukporti could be elevated to being the full-time backup C. In Summer League, he will have a big opportunity to prove that he is worthy of getting an extended look in the regular season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Despite playing against players who are marginally NBA-level talent, Hukporti getting the experience in Summer League will be huge for his development. If he performs well, he could convince Brown to make him a mainstay in the rotation next season as the backup center.

The Knicks open their Summer League run against the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 6 PM EST.