Knicks 2nd-year center could have significant rotation role this season

The New York Knicks’ newfound depth is one of their biggest strengths coming into the season. After signing a handful of veterans who will play key roles, the team is set to make a true title push this season.

Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti could have an important role this season

However, they do also have a young center who made waves last season and could have an impact again this season. Ariel Hukporti, who was drafted late in the second round in 2024, could find his way into the rotation as a potential backup center this season.

Sports Illustrated’s Henry Brown makes the case for Hukporti to crack a spot in head coach Mike Brown’s rotation.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“While the floor-spacing bogbody Yabusele serves as a slightly-undersized Towns understudy between his penchant for lingering around the arc and defensive shortcomings, Hukporti is much more of Robinson’s ilk. He’s there for the dirty work, setting screens and crashing the glass with the occasional dump-off pass thrown in,” Brown wrote.

Hukporti provides size at seven feet tall, but he is still very much an underdeveloped big man who still has a lot of skills to refine. However, in his brief stint in the NBA, he has shown the capability to play a strong rim protector role and be a traditional big man.

Hukporti could find his way into playing time

The expectation is that Guerschon Yabusele will be the main backup big to Karl-Anthony Towns and/or Mitchell Robinson. It is unclear how deep Brown will make his rotation, but it would seem like Hukporti will have to play his way into a rotation spot.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Given the lack of size the Knicks’ bench unit has, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibilities for him to play a significant role off the bench. Furthermore, Robinson will likely be limited in some ways to preserve his health, so that’s where Hukporti could play a very important role, taking over for him.

Hukporti will likely begin the season out of the main rotation, but it may not be long before he eventually plays a key role in the second unit for the Knicks.