Knicks 2nd-round guard could explode onto the scene in rookie season

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks second-round guard Tyler Kolek raised eyebrows with his performance in Summer League, leading many to believe he can crack a spot in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this upcoming season. Some even say that the former Marquette guard could be the steal of the entire draft, only further enhancing the Knicks’ championship odds.

Tyler Kolek received high praise from NBA trainer Chris Brickley

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kolek recently paid a visit to popular NBA trainer Chris Brickley’s gym for a workout. Brickley posted a portion of the workout to his personal Instagram page, and praised the young guard’s skillset.

“The combination of elite scoring & passing led Tyler Kolek to being one of the best PGs in college basketball last year. I think this upcoming season he’ll be even more valuable than anyone could have predicted,” Brickley posted to his Instagram.

Kolek indeed was one of the best point guards in college basketball this past year, as he led Marquette to the NCAA Tournament by averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 assists per game (led NCAA). His passing remained on display in Summer League when he averaged 7.0 assists in five games with the Knicks in Las Vegas.

Kolek could make an impact on the Knicks immediately

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

His playmaking could fill a major need for New York, especially in the second unit as that group ranked towards the bottom in many offensive categories last season. The issue is not Kolek’s talent, but more so where he fits on this current Knicks team. They have a plethora of guards in the second unit, especially now that Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart will likely come off the bench following the Mikal Bridges acquisition.

The only lane for Kolek to get consistent playing time is if Thibodeau is willing to expand his rotation to 10 players. It’s possible that the 23-year-old will sit on the end of the bench in his first season and receive playing time sporadically, similar to Miles McBride’s first couple of seasons in the league.

With training camp about a month away, Kolek could impress more throughout the preseason to potentially earn a roster spot. Nevertheless, the Knicks have yet another promising second-round guard on their hands who could be a major contributor for years to come.