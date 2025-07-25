Knicks’ 2nd round athletic freak elects to stick it out in New York despite uncertain future

After the New York Knicks drafted France native Mohamed Diawara in the late second round of this year’s draft, many were uncertain if he had a future with them. After playing a Summer League stint with the team, there is more clarity on what his future holds.

Mohamed Diawara to continue career with the Knicks

Diawara has decided to stay in the United States and pursue a career with the Knicks rather than return to France. His former team, Cholet Basket, made the announcement Friday on X.

“It’s now a done deal: Mo was selected as the 51st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks and has decided to continue his journey in the United States!” the team posted.

Diawara showed a lot of upside during his Summer League with New York earlier this month. He flashed great athleticism and versatility on both ends of the floor, making him a strong candidate to earn a two-way contract with them this year.

Diawara showed tremendous upside during Summer League

In four Summer League games, Diawara averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field. He is still very much a raw prospect, but at only 20 years old, he has the potential to grow and develop into a solid rotation piece one day.

While he likely wouldn’t play a huge role on the Knicks this upcoming season, he could still benefit from observing his fellow teammates on the court and getting a feel for what the NBA landscape is like. He could also see some reps in the G-League and further hone down his skillset.

The Knicks are hoping that they got themselves a good piece in Diawara, and luckily for them, he is fully committed to pursuing a strong career with them.