Knicks 2nd-round athletic freak could sneak onto the roster

The New York Knicks entered the offseason focused on adding proven veterans, but tucked behind those headline signings sits a roster battle worth watching. Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and Malcolm Brogdon bring stability and scoring to the second unit, but their arrival has also limited opportunities for young players trying to crack the rotation. That’s where Mohamed Diawara, a raw but gifted 20-year-old, enters the picture.

The Summer League standout

Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 225 pounds, Diawara turned heads in Summer League with his athleticism and relentless energy. While he wasn’t an offensive force, his flashes on defense and rebounding left an impression. His most complete showing came against the Washington Wizards, when he posted nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals—a stat line that neatly reflected his versatility.

For a Knicks team balancing win-now priorities with long-term sustainability, Diawara represents a cheap, controllable option. Signed to a non-guaranteed deal, he has every incentive to impress in camp. At a time when the front office is navigating the second salary apron, adding a player who brings energy without straining the cap sheet has real value.

Competing for a crowded roster spot

Diawara’s challenge is simple: the Knicks’ roster is already packed. Clarkson is expected to shoulder scoring duties off the bench, Brogdon adds distribution and veteran steadiness, and Shamet provides perimeter shooting. That leaves little room for a developmental forward, particularly when the Knicks have playoff aspirations.

Still, blowout games—whether wins or losses—create windows for young players to showcase what they can do. Diawara’s length and effort-based defense could earn him situational minutes. He may not be a nightly contributor right away, but carving out a defined role on the margins is how undrafted and late-second-round talents typically survive.

The path to sticking in New York

Defense will be Diawara’s ticket. His rebounding instincts already stand out, and at 20 years old, effort can go a long way in making up for inexperience. If he can prove himself as a reliable defender who can hold his own against NBA wings, the Knicks may see him as worth keeping on the back end of the roster.

Offensively, there’s work to be done. Diawara’s scoring is still raw, relying heavily on hustle plays and transition opportunities rather than polished shot creation. If he can develop even a passable jumper or improve as a cutter in New York’s system, it will only strengthen his case.

A chance to earn trust in camp

Training camp will serve as the true proving ground. Matching up against the Knicks’ primary starters in practice offers Diawara the chance to measure himself against elite competition while showcasing his development. That opportunity alone can accelerate his learning curve.

The Knicks don’t need Diawara to be a star today—they need him to show enough growth to warrant a long look. He may be fighting uphill against roster math, but for a team that values grit and energy, Diawara’s effort could turn him from camp body into future contributor.