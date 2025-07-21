Knicks’ 2025 2nd-round pick flashed great upside in Summer League

The New York Knicks’ Summer League stint has concluded, with many first and second-year players showing off what they could possibly bring to the table in the near future.

Knicks’ Mohamed Diawara was impressive during Summer League

There were a few players that stood out among the others, including their lone draft pick from this summer, Mohamed Diawara. The second-rounder from France made a strong impression on both ends of the floor and could be in line to land a contract with New York before this upcoming season.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In four Summer League games, Diawara averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, demonstrating great versatility as a forward. The Knicks wanted to enhance their forward depth and now they have Diawara and Pacome Dadiet who they could develop into solid players.

Diawara also showed off a smart handle with the ball, oftentimes making good reads with solid playmaking abilities. He may benefit strongly from getting time in the G-League as well as observing his fellow NBA teammates.

Diawara has a bright future

The 20-year-old wouldn’t get significant playing time right away, as he still exhibits the traits of a very raw prospect. However, as he develops, he could become a solid rotation piece down the road and provide them with the frontcourt depth that they are going to need.

Overall, Diawara left a good impression in his first action during Summer League, and the future seems bright for the France native if he continues to grow his game.