Knicks 2024-25 season preview: Mikal Bridges

The high expectations for New York Knicks’ upcoming 2024-25 NBA season got even higher when they pulled off a blockbuster deal for All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns on Sept. 28, but their marquee trade for Mikal Bridges is what initially elevated the Knicks to championship contention status in the offseason. With much anticipation brewing for the team, Bridges will be instrumental in how much success they can achieve.

The Knicks paid the Brooklyn Nets a hefty trade package headlined by five first-round picks in exchange for the ultra-talented Bridges. The return on investment that New York is looking for from him will be elite defense, marksmanship from three-point range and a tertiary scorer that can also be their No. 2 role whenever required.

Bridges proved he could put up gaudy numbers in his first year with the Nets and established himself as a top-10 perimeter defender in basketball during the 2021-22 campaign. But can he put it all together on a Knicks team with many mouths to feed?

Knicks could get All-Star production from Mikal Bridges if they play him big minutes

Last season showed that the Villanova product played much better when used at a higher rate and given more minutes. He averaged 24.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists across eight contests where he saw 40 or more minutes. The best glimpse of what he can give the Knicks came when he played between 30-39 minutes. Across 59 games of such sort, in which he averaged 35.9 minutes a night, Bridges put up 21.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 3.8 APG. Both splits saw him sport usage percentages north of 23.5 percent.

Granted, his regression in games where he played in 20-29 minutes were largely due to the Nets suffering blowout losses. That being said, the Pennsylvania native will have ample playing time that’ll give him room to thrive in New York. Last season, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart saw the third and fourth-most minutes for the Knicks at 34.9 and 33.4 minutes a night, respectively. If Bridges finds himself somewhere in between those two figures, he could realistically see around 34 minutes of action, which would fall just under two minutes shy of the 35.9 minutes that saw him yield All-Star quality numbers.

Bridges can approximate what Donte DiVincenzo did for the Knicks’ offensive flow

From a qualitative standpoint, Bridges will give the Knicks a lot of what Donte DiVincenzo provided their offense. The former No. 10 overall pick is a proficient scorer that does not require many dribbles to finish. New York can expect him to circle around the perimeter, cement himself as their most reliable catch-and-shoot artist from deep, and get active going baseline via cuts or drives to the basket. The Knicks took 24.2 catch-and-shoot threes a game last season, which only 10 teams averaged less attempts than in that category. Thus, they may need to increase the onus they place on launching from outside when defenses break down next season to position Bridges for more quality looks.

Beyond this, Bridges’ game has evolved from his days in Phoenix, where he is now apt at taking his man off the bounce and stopping on a dime. The Knicks will greatly benefit from having a scorer that can make something happen when defenses collapse on 2024 MVP candidate Jalen Brunson or trap Towns out of the post.

Can Bridges be an All-Star quality playmaker & DPOY candidate next season?

Defensively, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau declared that the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up will be used as a ball hawk for all 94 feet next time out. He’s already proven he can do so better than most any other player in the Association in previous seasons, and will give the franchise a new element they did not have in 2023-24, especially with his incredible 7-1 wingspan.

Nature took its course in the New York Knicks’ preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets, and gave a glimpse into what the franchise can expect from the two-way star for the 2024-25 NBA season. Brunson led the way with the most field goal attempts on the team and Bridges came in at third behind Towns. It’s safe to say that such a mold will likely take shape throughout the upcoming campaign.

Ultimately, the Knicks will hope that Bridges will remain the Iron Man he’s been in the league throughout his career. They’ll need him to lead their perimeter defense and be a ready scorer. So long as opportunities are present for him, there’s reason to believe that he can be a 20-5-4 type of performer while contending for the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award. That could earn him his first All-Star nod and be the difference the Knicks need to win next year’s NBA Finals. He might just be their most important player heading into next season.