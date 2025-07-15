Knicks’ 2024 1st round pick likely to miss Summer League game with foot injury

The New York Knicks are playing it safe with 2024 first round draft pick Pacome Dadiet.

After suffering a left foot injury in their Summer League game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported Tuesday that Dadiet was likely going to miss their next game against the Brooklyn Nets with the injury.

Dadiet suffered the injury against the Celtics and did not return. He finished the game with seven points and six rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

While the injury does not appear to be major, the Knicks are smart for being cautious and not risking further injury in Summer League. Dadiet is a candidate to get serious rotation minutes in the regular season, so they will want him to be healthy for that.

Dadiet has put on a strong showing in Summer League so far

Dadiet has made a strong impression during Summer League so far. With new head coach Mike Brown watching from the sidelines, Dadiet has showcased his scoring and defensive talent and could be making a lasting impression on Brown.

In the Summer League opener against the Detroit Pistons, Dadiet led all Knicks scorers with 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting. He also recorded a block and knocked down one three-pointer, but it came in a losing effort.

It is still unclear if Dadiet will be shut down for the remainder of Summer League or if he will return for their next game. Regardless, preserving his health is the top priority.