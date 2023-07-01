Knicks: 2 potential trade destinations for Obi Toppin

Apr 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates with New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) after scoring a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin finds himself in the midst of trade speculations this off-season. Questions about his compatibility with the team and a recent dispute with Head Coach Tom Thibodeau have led to conjectures that Toppin may be donning a different team’s uniform next season.

A Rocky Tenure with the Knicks

Toppin’s journey with the Knicks has been a rollercoaster. Initially drafted in 2020 as a potential replacement for Julius Randle, Toppin found himself relegated to the sidelines following Randle’s breakout season. As questions mount over his developmental journey, a trade scenario involving Toppin may prove mutually beneficial for both him and the Knicks.

Indiana Pacers Show Interest in Toppin

The Indiana Pacers, a youthful team undergoing a rebuild, have shown interest in Toppin. Rumors of a potential Toppin move to the Pacers have been circulating since the start of the previous season.

Following their recent long-term commitment to All-Star Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton (5 years, $260 million), the Pacers may see Toppin as a suitable partner. A move to the Pacers could provide Toppin with more court time, potentially catalyzing his transformation into the player he was expected to become following his College Player of the Year award at Dayton.

Toppin to the Portland Trailblazers?

The Portland Trailblazers are another potential landing spot for Toppin. Amid reports that superstar Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland, the Trailblazers seem to be embarking on a full-scale rebuild, focusing on their youthful core, including Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and Jerami Grant.

A trade with Portland, much like one with the Pacers, could provide ample playing opportunities for Toppin, allowing him to play alongside other rising talents. The recent exit of former Knick Cam Reddish, who was let go by the Trailblazers and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, opens up a spot for another forward to step in.

A team consisting of high-flyers such as Henderson, Sharpe, and potentially Toppin could deliver some truly exhilarating moments.

Potential Win-Win Scenario

With the likelihood of a Toppin trade higher than ever before, a move that enables the 25-year-old to see more court time could be advantageous for all parties involved. It appears increasingly unlikely that Toppin will ever secure a significant role with the Knicks, so a move could provide him with the opportunity to fully unleash his potential.