Knicks’ 2 All-Stars ranked among top 10 East players

The New York Knicks have a stacked roster heading into the 2025-26 season. By enhancing their depth with their two free agent signings this offseason, they lessen the pressure on their two All-Stars, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns enter Top 10 among East players

Furthermore, the two players are finally getting big recognition for their talents on the court. According to NBA.com’s Shaun Powell, both players are top 10 in the Eastern Conference, with Brunson coming in at No. 2 and Towns at No. 9.

“Back-to-back appointments to the All-NBA team certify him as one of the league’s best point guards. He also earned some 2025 MVP votes and is the reigning Clutch Player of the Year,” Powell wrote about Brunson.

“A five-time All-Star who, last season, made All-NBA for the third time, Towns still wears the crown as the league’s best-shooting big man and among the best of all time. His ability to stretch the floor makes him a good fit in today’s game — though that has its drawbacks, mainly keeping him from the paint to tackle typical big-man post-ups (last season, he scored 213 post-up points on 213 post-up possessions),” Powell wrote about Towns.

Brunson and Towns hope to lead the Knicks to a title next season

Brunson and Towns figure to be a dominant duo next season under new head coach Mike Brown. While they weren’t fully maximized together with Tom Thibodeau, they both had fantastic individual seasons, both making an All-NBA team and being All-Star starters.

Under Mike Brown, the hope is that the pairing reaches its full potential, especially with Brown’s style of coaching that heavily implements ball movement and floor spacing.

With a few key players in the East out with injury next season, such as Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, the Knicks have the opportunity to take full control of the East next season behind their two All-Stars. Brunson and Towns will also hope to have the biggest seasons of their respective careers.