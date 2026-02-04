I have watched a lot of gritty basketball in Madison Square Garden, but what the New York Knicks pulled off on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets was different. This wasn’t just a win; it was a survival test. Coming off a back-to-back, facing a Western Conference juggernaut in a game that stretched into double overtime, the Knicks had every excuse to fold.

Instead, they solidified their legitimacy as one of the scariest teams in the Eastern Conference, fending off Denver in a heavyweight bout that felt more like June than February.

The headline is obviously Jalen Brunson, who continues to make the case that he is one of the best point guards in the league, full stop. Brunson didn’t just score; he carried the franchise on his back, finishing with a massive 42 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists while playing nearly 48 minutes. What jumped out to me wasn’t just the scoring, but the defensive tenacity—he swiped a pair of steals, leading by example when everyone else’s legs were gone.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Supporting Cast Stepped Up When the Stars Faded

While Brunson was the engine, Karl-Anthony Towns was the efficient anchor we needed before he fouled out. KAT posted a dominant 24 points and 12 rebounds, shooting a highly efficient 9-for-13 from the field. Losing him in overtime could have been a death sentence, but this is where the depth of this roster shines.

I can’t speak highly enough of Landry Shamet. On a night where starters were gasping for air, Shamet came off the bench and provided a massive spark, dropping 16 points and finishing with a team-high +22 plus-minus. When Mikal Bridges is struggling—and we need to address his 5-point, 2-for-8 shooting performance honestly—guys like Shamet and OG Anunoby (20 points) are the difference between a loss and a statement win.

Surviving the Joker’s Triple-Double

We have to give credit to the Nuggets, who refused to die. Jamal Murray was spectacular, matching Brunson blow-for-blow with 39 points, though it took him 33 shots to get there. And then there is Nikola Jokic. The box score says he had a 30-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, but the Knicks’ defense forced him into an uncharacteristic inefficiency, holding him to 10-of-27 shooting and a miserable 1-of-13 from deep.

If you are a bettor, wins like this on the second night of a back-to-back are exactly why the Knicks’ futures odds are shortening. They proved they can win ugly, they can win tired, and they can beat the best the West has to offer.