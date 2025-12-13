The New York Knicks have advanced to their first ever NBA Cup championship game. On Saturday, they defeated the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas, 132-120, to improve to 18-7 on the season, thanks to a dominant performance from their offense.

Jalen Brunson was terrific for the Knicks

Some players get on a national stage and disappear. Not Jalen Brunson. He came into Las Vegas on a mission and dismantled the Magic defense with a sensational offensive performance.

Brunson cashed in 40 points on 16-for-27 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from three. He also dished out eight assists and grabbed four rebounds as his dominant outing propelled the Knicks to yet another victory.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He has scored at least 30 points in all four games against the Magic this season, and he is firmly putting himself in the conversation of the top players in the league. Head coach Mike Brown once again vouched for him to receive MVP consideration following the game.

“I don’t ever hear Jalen [Brunson’s] name… his name has gotta be one of the first names coming out of some of these mouths,” Brown said (h/t Underdog NBA).

Tyler Kolek was impactful in his minutes against the Magic

Tyler Kolek had perhaps his most impactful minutes as a Knick, making the most out of his minutes against the Magic. He finished with four points, three rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes off the bench.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Additionally, he had the highest plus-minus on the team at +18. In his minutes, the offense was flowing smoothly and shots were coming easily, and he was also sneakily active on the defensive side, disrupting the Magic’s rhythm.

Kolek needed to have a game like this, especially with his name being the subject of trade rumors recently. With Miles McBride still out, Kolek has done a nice job of filling in and making an impact as a facilitator.

The Knicks struggled from three-point territory

Despite grabbing the victory, New York struggled as a team shooting the ball. They were just 7-for-20 from three on the night, taking significantly fewer three-point shots.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, New York chose to flex some muscle and make a strong impact in the paint. They scored 70 points in the paint on the night, dominating inside and giving the Magic a taste of their own medicine in terms of the physicality exerted.

Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby all made great use of their attacking abilities, getting a lot of work done inside the paint. Having that as an option is a key to success, as shots won’t be falling from long range every single night.

Overview

The Knicks grab themselves a big win, and they are in the midst of their best stretch of the season. They will face the winner of the Spurs-Thunder matchup on Tuesday for a chance at their first NBA Cup title.