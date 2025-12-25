The New York Knicks looked dead in the water down by 17 in the fourth quarter, but in the end, they prevailed and secured a big comeback home win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day, winning by a score of 126-124 to improve to 21-9 on the season.

Knicks found a way to climb all the way back

New York had trouble defending Cleveland for most of the game, and it hit rock bottom when they fell down 17 early in the fourth. When they could’ve chalked the game up and moved on to the next, they showed the same resilience that they have shown all season long.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson, who was a -32 at one point in the game, charged up in the fourth quarter. He scored 13 points, including 3-for-4 shooting from three, in the closing period to finish with 34 points. He showcased why he was named Clutch Player of the Year last season.

Brunson started off the game slow, but he came through when it mattered the most. In the end, the Captain came through in the biggest moment once again.

The Knicks’ bench shifted the energy of the game

The unsung heroes of the game came off the Knicks’ bench, a group that is still without Miles McBride and Landry Shamet. Tyler Kolek, who has been on an amazing run of late, was a crucial component of the comeback, knocking down a pair of clutch shots to help trim the deficit in the fourth.

Kolek finished with 16 points and nine assists off the bench. He also had the highest plus-minus on the team as a +24, dominating his minutes and helping them climb back.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jordan Clarkson had his best game of the season off the bench as well. He scored a season-high 25 points and knocked down five of 10 three-point attempts, providing a spark offensively when New York struggled at points in the game.

Mitchell Robinson’s impact on the glass was unreal, and without his offensive rebounding, they don’t get the second-chance opportunities to make the comeback. Robinson didn’t score in the game, but he grabbed 13 rebounds (eight offensive) in just 17 minutes, including eight of those rebounds in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks were still a step slow on defense

New York’s defense is what got them in the hold they were in. They allowed Cleveland to score 38 points in both the first and third quarters, with the three-point shot giving them issues.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were the ones causing the most havoc for the Knicks. Garland finished with 20 points and 10 assists, and Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 34 points.

Luckily, the Knicks were able to silence them down the stretch and pile onto it on the offensive end. However, they will want to tighten things up moving forward if they want to avoid having to make big comebacks to win.

Overview

The Knicks showed the fight and resilience that they have displayed all season, and it paid off with a big win at home. New York will now head out on the road for a date with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.