The New York Knicks are officially NBA champions. In the Emirates NBA Cup, that is.

On Tuesday, the Knicks completed their quest for an NBA Cup title, taking down the San Antonio Spurs in a thriller in Las Vegas, 124-113. New York celebrates their first trophy of any kind since their 1973 NBA Championship.

OG Anunoby provided a spark for the Knicks

OG Anunoby was the one who got it rolling for the Knicks offensively. He got it going from the jump, scoring 20 of his 28 total points in just the first half.

He knocked down five of 10 shots from beyond the arc, grabbed nine rebounds, and was a +7 in 40 minutes of action. Anunoby helped keep the Knicks in the game after they struggled to overtake San Antonio’s first half lead, which allowed them to get going in the fourth quarter.

Anunoby scored six fourth quarter points on two three-point field goals to propel the Knicks to victory. They outscored the Spurs 35-19 in the fourth quarter, and his impact is a huge reason why they were able to pull off the win.

The Knicks’ bench had a very productive game all-around

The Knicks’ bench has been the one thing that has been in question for most of this season. However, in perhaps their most important game of the season, the bench delivered in a huge way.

Tyler Kolek had the best game of his NBA career on the biggest stage. He scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished five assists, and shot 5-for-9 from the floor. He was a +14 on the night, which was the second-best by any Knick in the game.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan Clarkson also put in a very impactful effort with 15 points in 27 minutes. He scored 13 of those points in the second half, and his hot shooting and active defense helped turn the game around in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell Robinson had a tough task with Victor Wembanyama on him, but he handled the matchup with force. He grabbed 15 rebounds in just 18 minutes, with 10 of those being offensive. His effort on the glass was key for their second-chance opportunities as they scored 32 second-chance points on the night.

With the bench having a steady impact, head coach Mike Brown trusted them late in the game, and the decision to keep them in paid off. He coached with the flow of the game, and he deserves a lot of credit for the way he applied his rotations against the Spurs.

Jalen Brunson won Cup MVP

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a not-so-surprising way, Jalen Brunson was named the NBA Cup MVP following the game. Against the Spurs, he had 25 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and was a +15.

He dominated the NBA Cup through each of the rounds, and he was deservedly rewarded with Cup MVP. He averaged 33.2 points across six Cup games and delivered big-time performances on the biggest stage once again.

Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to deal with a calf injury

The last thing the Knicks could afford was an injury to occur in this game, and though it appeared minor, they had a scare with one of their top players.

Karl-Anthony Towns subbed out of the game just before halftime and went to the locker room with what was later considered a calf injury. He started the second half but then sat out for a long period of time across the third and fourth quarters, getting his calf worked on by trainers on the sidelines.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He would eventually come back in the game and help them close out the victory. He finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Towns has already sat out a game this season with a bad calf, so this will be something to monitor going forward.

“I only care we won the game, got the shirt, and the hat. That’s what I’ve been striving for all day. That’s all that matters,” Towns said after the game, via SNY.

Overview

The Knicks will celebrate a hard-fought NBA Cup championship after going through a tough road to get there. The league is surely going to be on notice the rest of the way, as they are looking like a true contender for the NBA championship that will be crowned in June.

New York will get back to the regular season on Thursday, when they head to Indiana for a playoff rematch against the Pacers.