The New York Knicks were heavily shorthanded Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers. Playing without Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Landry Shamet, they were up for the task coming off their NBA Cup title.

Their magic continued, as Jalen Brunson’s game-winning three-point basket sealed a comeback win for the Knicks, winning by a score of 114-113.

Jalen Brunson saved the day again for the Knicks

Brunson was the hero for the shorthanded Knicks, coming up clutch to sink the game-winning basket over Andrew Nembhard. He finished with 25 points on 10-for-23 shooting, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

It wasn’t the easiest of games for the captain, as the Pacers were swarming him nearly every play with many key guys out. Brunson also had some stretches where fatigue seemed to settle in, going ice cold for a few stretches.

However, they knew they could trust him down the stretch, and ultimately it was his self-creation that set up the game-winner. Fresh off an NBA Cup MVP award, he is stamping his case to be made for the league MVP award as well.

Tyler Kolek was excellent once again

Tyler Kolek has been on a run lately. After having the best game of his NBA career in the Cup title game against the San Antonio Spurs, he followed that performance up with an even better performance with the expanded opportunity.

Kolek recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 assists in 26 minutes off the bench. He once again had the team’s highest plus-minus at +13, as his impact was felt very much during his action on the court.

His growth is really starting to take shape, as his offense is clicking individually, and the team is thriving with him as a facilitator. Similar to the Cup title game, Kolek closed the game out once again, gradually gaining more trust from his head coach, Mike Brown.

Knicks struggled badly from the free throw line

The Knicks will take the win any day, but it wouldn’t have been as close if they shot better from the free throw line. The charity stripe gave them problems all game long, which allowed the Pacers to build a lead as big as 16 at one point.

New York shot just 57% (11-for-19) from the free throw line, a ghastly mark that is not acceptable in any circumstance. Luckily, they tightened up their defense down the stretch to avoid an avoidable loss, but they need to shoot better on the free shots they’re given.

Of course, missing key guys who shoot well from the line will impact that, but the rest of the guys still need to get the job done at the free throw to put teams away.

Overview

The Knicks fought hard and got a gritty win on the road with several players out. They’ll look to continue their success on Friday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the second end of a back-to-back, where they hope to have some of their guys back on the court.