The Knicks did not hand Mohamed Diawara a multiyear deal worth north of $10 million so everyone could forget about him in July.

Summer League is usually full of players fighting for one clean week of attention. Diawara is in a different spot. ESPN listed him as the Knicks player to watch in Las Vegas, and the logic is pretty obvious. The champions are bringing back their starting lineup, Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado are back, and bench minutes are not sitting there gift-wrapped.

Diawara has to make the rotation debate a little uncomfortable. His assignment is that simple.

The 21-year-old forward averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in last year’s Summer League, then barely saw the court in the playoffs. His rookie-season line was modest, but Mohamed Diawara did enough in small windows to keep the Knicks interested. Now he has a contract, a showcase, and a roster that does not have much room for passengers.

Knicks need Diawara to look older than 21

The fun part with Diawara is the frame. He has forward size, enough defensive tools to be interesting, and a jumper that gives the idea some oxygen. The less fun part is that the Knicks are not rebuilding. They do not have to play him through mistakes if he is not ready.

Summer League matters more for him than it does for a random second-year player on a bad team. The Knicks need to see faster reads, cleaner defensive positioning, and a better feel for where he fits next to actual rotation players.

New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet defends during the NBA Finals. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

I would not judge him only by points. A strong Diawara week should look like fewer wasted possessions, more physical finishes, and defense that does not require constant cleanup.

The path is narrow, but it exists

The Knicks do not need Diawara to become a nightly rotation piece right away. They need him to make Mike Brown think about it.

Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, and the rest of the young group will get their chances too. Diawara just has the cleanest blend of size, contract belief, and immediate roster fit if he looks ready.

The Knicks spent the summer keeping the title group together. Diawara’s job is to make sure the development part of the roster does not feel like a side quest.