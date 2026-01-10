The New York Knicks just can’t snap out of this funk. On Friday, they began their West coast trip with a frustrating loss to the Phoenix Suns, losing by a score of 107-112 to drop their fifth game in their last six contests.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns disappeared in the fourth quarter

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns put in solid performances through the first three quarters, helping the Knicks keep the game close. However, they both disappeared down the stretch, which resulted in the loss.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They combined to shoot just 1-for-7 in the fourth quarter, with Towns taking only one shot attempt. The Knicks couldn’t get anything out of the other guys, and the offense labored down the stretch.

New York continues to get inconsistent production from Towns, and Brunson forced too many contested shots in the closing minutes. The team doesn’t look as though they are playing with great chemistry, and that needs to change quick.

Turnovers haunted the Knicks

The Knicks are usually pretty good at taking care of the ball, but they had a lot of trouble against the Suns’ stifling defense.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New York turned the ball over 17 times and only had 22 assists. They moved the ball very well against the Clippers on Wednesday, but had trouble getting by the physicality that Phoenix brought on the defensive side of the ball.

Matching physicality has been a constant issue for the Knicks this season. They continue to get outhustled and outmuscled throughout this recent skid, and that has to change if they want to impose their will on their opponents and win more games.

Miles McBride was the lone bright spot

Miles McBride got the start again with Josh Hart still out, and he was a bright spot for the Knicks despite the very tough loss.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McBride scored 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from three. He also recorded three steals and was an energizer for them. His confidence shooting the ball has increased significantly, and it’s his energy that is keeping them close in these games.

Despite that, the others still need to contribute and support him. With the other players not providing enough, it’s going to only continue to be hard for them to come away with wins.

Overview

The Knicks have real problems that need to be addressed, and some of those solutions may have to come from outside the organization. Until then, they will need to regroup and find a way to win on Sunday, when they head to Portland to take on the red hot Trail Blazers.