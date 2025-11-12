The New York Knicks’ five-game win streak is over. On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic came into town and stomped the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back by a score of 107-124.

The Knicks were clearly fatigued from the previous night

The Knicks had an energetic game on Tuesday against the Grizzlies, but they were the opposite of energetic on Wednesday against the Magic. New York looked to be a step slow on both ends and applied very little pressure to the Magic.

Offensively, they struggled to put the ball through the hoop, as they shot just 44% from the floor and 30% from three. Additionally, they committed 14 turnovers with just 20 assists, as they had trouble all night getting by Orlando’s stifling defense.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Defensively, it was more of a struggle, as Orlando got whatever they wanted all around the court. They shot 48% from the floor and 36% from three, and they also recorded 50 points in the paint.

Despite the Magic playing without Paolo Banchero in the second half after he suffered a groin injury, the Knicks couldn’t contain Franz Wagner and company. Wagner had 28 points and nine rebounds, and they got strong contributions from Desmond Bane (22 points), Anthony Black (17 points), and Jalen Suggs (14 points).

Knicks got no impact from Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have been terrific for the Knicks this season, but they provided nothing for New York on Wednesday. Both players put in their worst games of the young season thus far, a key contributing factor to their loss.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bridges scored just six points in 29 minutes and shot 3-for-9 from the field and failed to knock down a three-pointer. Anunoby’s shooting woes from Tuesday’s game carried over into Wednesday’s outing, as he finished with just eight points and attempted only four shots.

Without those two in rhythm, the Knicks are unable to get a flow in their offense. They need those two to get back on track in their next game to turn things around.

Jalen Brunson was the only Knick with life on offense

Jalen Brunson was the only Knick to have a productive offensive night. He finished with 31 points and six assists on 10-for-23 shooting from the floor, and was the only Knick to score more than 20 points.

Brunson was absorbing tons of contact in this game, drawing 15 fouls on the night. His last foul drawn came with an injury, as he appeared to tweak his ankle on a drive to the basket.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson would limp to the locker room with the team down 15 with less than two minutes remaining.

Head coach Mike Brown said that he doesn’t know anything more other than that he turned his ankle, so it will be something to monitor in the coming days.

Overview

The Knicks needed a wake-up call like tonight to fix what needs to be fixed. The hope is that they turn things around in the final game of the homestand on Friday against the Miami Heat.