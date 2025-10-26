Knicks 107, Heat 115: Good news and bad news as bench flops hard

The New York Knicks suffered their first loss of the young season Sunday night, falling to the Miami Heat 115–107 in a game that exposed the cracks in their depth.

For most of the night, New York was playing catch-up, relying on Jalen Brunson to keep them within striking distance. Brunson was spectacular, carrying the offense with the type of poise and precision fans have come to expect. But when the bench collapsed, the Knicks’ effort wasn’t enough to avoid their first setback of the season.

Brunson was brilliant from start to finish, putting up 37 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. He attacked relentlessly, getting to his spots in the midrange and carving through Miami’s defense in transition. The problem wasn’t the starters — they played well enough to win. It was the bench unit that let the game slip away, giving Miami all the breathing room they needed to close it out.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ bench lets them down in Miami

For the first time this season, New York’s second unit completely lost control of the game’s tempo. Jordan Clarkson shot 2–11 from the field, Guerschon Yabusele went 0–4 from three, and Landry Shamet missed all four of his attempts. Tyler Kolek, who had been solid in his early outings, couldn’t get anything going either, scoring just five points on 2–6 shooting and failing to record a single assist.

Every time the starters clawed the Knicks back into contention, the bench gave it right back. Miami’s second unit outplayed them decisively, swinging momentum with quick ball movement and energy.

Brunson continues to shine, but he needs help

Brunson’s performance was everything the Knicks could ask for from their leader — aggressive, efficient, and resilient. He scored from all three levels and kept the team within reach despite Miami’s runs. But no point guard, no matter how composed, can win alone when the bench produces almost nothing.

The lack of balance was glaring. When Brunson sat, the offense stalled completely. New York struggled to generate clean looks, and the spacing fell apart without their rhythm-creator on the floor. Miles McBride’s absence didn’t help either; the young guard missed the game due to personal reasons, and his ability to attack the rim and hit timely shots was sorely missed.

Looking ahead to Milwaukee

The Knicks won’t have long to dwell on the loss, as they face another tough matchup Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. At 2–1, the Bucks will test whether New York can respond with energy and focus. The key will be getting their second unit back on track and giving Brunson the support he needs.