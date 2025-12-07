The New York Knicks finally defeated the Orlando Magic, securing their 13th home victory of the season on Sunday by a score of 106-100. New York now improves to 16-7 on the season and have won seven of their last eight games.

Jalen Brunson was magnificent in the win over Orlando

Jalen Brunson was doing Jalen Brunson things against the Magic, turning in another dominant effort en route to a big win against a fellow East contender.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson finished with 30 points and nine assists on 10-for-23 shooting from the field. He did struggle from beyond the arc, shooting just 1-for-7 from three, but his effort elsewhere helped propel the Knicks to a huge win.

He started off the game with 16 points in the first quarter, but cooled off in the second quarter by going scoreless. As a result, they entered the half trailing by one, but he picked things back up with a 10-point third quarter to help them stretch their lead to 16, a lead they ultimately wouldn’t relinquish.

Ariel Hukporti was very impressive for the Knicks

With Karl-Anthony Towns sitting this game out due to calf tightness, Ariel Hukporti saw more playing time than usual. He didn’t disappoint in his action, showcasing some high-level rim protection that proved to be pivotal.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hukporti played 22 minutes off the bench and scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots, and recorded a steal. He was seemingly everywhere defensively, altering many shots inside the paint and making his presence felt on the interior.

He has shown some strong glimpses of excellence over the past few games, and head coach Mike Brown might need to find a way to include him in the rotation more often. Hukporti is quickly finding his way into increased playing time.

Miles McBride suffered an injury against the Magic

This game had some bad injury luck for both sides. For the Magic, their best player, Franz Wagner, suffered a serious knee injury after a hard foul on a fastbreak late in the first quarter and never returned.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, Miles McBride suffered an injury of his own, though the severity is unclear. Late in the third quarter, McBride was fouled on a drive to the basket and landed awkwardly. After making both free throws, he subbed out of the game and did not return with what was later deemed a left ankle injury.

Coach Brown said that they will know more about the injury on Monday. McBride has been in the midst of a terrific shooting stretch, and they cannot afford to lose him for a significant period of time.

Overview

The Knicks have now found their groove and are starting to pick up big wins. They’ll look for their fourth straight win on Tuesday, when they face the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.