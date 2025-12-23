The New York Knicks were unable to get the job done without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby on Tuesday, falling short against the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-115.

Karl-Anthony Towns was magnificent despite the loss

Karl-Anthony Towns had to take over as the first option with Brunson out, and he played very solidly in the loss. He scored a season-high 40 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and shot 14-for-24 from the field and 3-for-6 from three.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Towns was dialed in from the jump, knocking down shots from everywhere on the court. At one point, he helped the Knicks gain a two-point advantage in the third quarter, but unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to get the Knicks over the hump.

Nevertheless, they can feel good about his performance after having an awful game against the Miami Heat back on Sunday.

The Knicks committed way too many turnovers against the Timberwolves

The Knicks’ ball control without Brunson was rough, and his absence was really felt. They committed 19 turnovers with only 20 assists, struggling to keep possession against Minnesota’s stifling defense.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Josh Hart, who had to assume a lot of the playmaking duties, had problems with turnovers the most. He committed six turnovers and couldn’t make up for it with his scoring, as he scored just 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in 42 minutes played.

It’s going to be difficult to win games when turnovers hurt them. They need Brunson back on the floor to help maintain good ball control, and the others need to clean up the turnovers in future games to keep the entire unit clicking.

Knicks had no answer for Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle

Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves’ superstar, was dominant on both ends and gave the Knicks fits all night. He finished with 38 points on 15-for-27 shooting from the floor, and he also recorded four steals on the defensive end.

Edwards torched New York throughout the game, and he caught fire in the third quarter to thwart the Knicks’ run. He scored 16 of his points in that third quarter, taking over the game to help Minnesota regain a lead that they would not give up the rest of the way.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Julius Randle, the former Knick who was traded for Towns in 2024, was relatively quiet through the first three quarters, as he only had eight points entering the fourth quarter. However, he entered takeover mode down the stretch to help Minnesota pull away.

Randle scored 17 of his 25 points in the closing period, which included a streak of 15 straight points to help extend their lead to 17. Ultimately, his energy was the final blow for New York.

Overview

The Knicks fought hard despite missing many key guys, but they were unable to secure the road victory. They will hold to return to close to full strength for their next game, which is a Christmas Day matinee against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.