Knicks 100, Timberwolves 95: Good news and bad news as New York wins third straight preseason game

The New York Knicks continue to ride a hot streak in the preseason. In their first true home game of the preseason, New York came back down double digits to win 100-95 over the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime.

Mikal Bridges had a strong performance for the Knicks

Mikal Bridges was the game’s main standout performer for the Knicks. He has had an excellent preseason up to this point, and it continued on Thursday against the Timberwolves.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Bridges scored a team-high 15 points and shot 6-for-12 from the field and 3-for-7 from three-point range. Bridges also shined on the defensive side as well, recording four steals and being active all over the court.

Bridges will be a player to keep an eye on this season, as he is hoping to have a bounce-back season after having a wonky debut season in New York. Throughout the first three preseason games, he already looks a lot more comfortable under Mike Brown’s system, which could be a sign of a huge season for Bridges.

The bench helped complete the comeback

The Knicks’ bench helped complete the comeback against the Timberwolves. The starters briefly saw some action in the second half, but New York eventually trailed by as much as 12 points.

Their bench contributed significantly to the team’s success, making some high-impact plays on both ends. Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson both scored in double figures with 10 points each, and Garrison Mathews knocked down a pair of threes to help spark the rally.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Defensively, Ariel Hukporti was impactful, as he grabbed five rebounds off the bench and recorded a key blocked shot in overtime. Hukporti also led the team in plus-minus, finishing as a +15 in just 11 minutes on the floor.

The bench has looked more cohesive as the preseason has progressed, which is a great sign for them as they hope to have more depth in the regular season.

Overview

The Knicks continue to show flashes of brilliance in the preseason, which will hopefully translate into the regular season. They will have their fourth preseason game on Monday against the Washington Wizards.