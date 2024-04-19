Key Knicks reserve is ready for 2024 NBA Playoffs

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Miles McBride is confident that he can help the New York Knicks win in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. That’s what Peter Botte of the New York Post revealed from the mouth of McBride, who recently spoke on his and the team’s postseason outlook:

“I think it will be great. I think I’m a gritty player, I can knock down shots, I can be an outlet for a guy like Jalen [Brunson], and then defensively I’m able to guard up [in size] or guard down. I know it’s gonna be a great atmosphere for us,” McBride said.

Miles McBride’s confidence has helped him improve his outside shot in 2023-24

The defensive stopper earned a fixed role in Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation after the trade deadline and his marked improvement from the three-point line has been the biggest reason why.

McBride shot 41% from outside on the year. That was up 12.1% from his 29.9% clip in 2022-23. The third-year guard also finished with a 110.6 defensive rating, which was third-best among all rostered Knicks players and first among their guard depth chart.

Mar 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks will need McBride ready on both ends to help pick up the slack without Julius Randle

He understands that the playoffs are an entirely different ball game. McBride is not afraid of the moment. For a player with his skillset, he’ll be positioned to excel in his role.

The playoffs require an elite defense. Oftentimes, defensive excellence translates to offensive success. When the game slows down, McBride will be an option that Jalen Brunson looks to consistently for catch-and-shoot opportunities from deep, which McBride shot 42.2% this year.

Mar 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) takes a three point shot in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks will joust with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. Whether he’s guarding Tyrese Maxey or Buddy Hield, he’ll need his play to match his confidence for the Knicks to have a fighting chance without Julius Randle. Offensively is where he can ensure that he’ll stay on the floor and keep opposing defenses scrambling on the outside.