Kevon Looney is not the kind of name that makes Knicks fans start yelling in group chats. He might be exactly the kind of boring answer a championship team ends up needing anyway.

SNY reported Monday that there will be mutual interest between the Knicks and Kevon Looney when free agency opens. The fit is easy to understand. Mike Brown knows him from Golden State, and the Knicks need a center who can handle ugly minutes without needing touches.

Looney’s whole appeal is how little he asks for. He rebounds, screens, defends positionally, and does not ask the offense to bend around him.

Why the Knicks fit is so clean

The Knicks are not shopping for a center to steal the show. They need someone who can soak up regular-season contact, protect Towns from doing too much dirty work, and give Brown a trusted veteran when matchups get heavy.

Looney has played deep playoff basketball and survived it without needing to be a scorer. That matters for this roster. The Knicks already have stars, shooters, and enough mouths to feed. A low-usage big who knows where to stand can be more valuable than a shinier player who wants the ball.

Feb 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The money part will decide how real this gets. The Knicks cannot toss around extra salary for comfort. If Looney’s market stays reasonable, this feels like one of those moves that sounds small until January, when the team needs 18 honest minutes against a bruising frontcourt.

The downside is obvious

Looney is not a vertical spacer, and he is not going to fix every bench lineup. If the Knicks want more athleticism, Nick Richards or another younger center idea might be more tempting. There is a fair argument for upside.

I would still take the reliability if the price is right. The Knicks are past the stage where every bench addition has to feel exciting. Some of these moves have to be about trust, habits, and not bleeding points while the stars breathe.

Looney would not be a headline-grabbing signing. For this team, that might be the point.