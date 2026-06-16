Karl-Anthony Towns picked a pretty good time to make the contract debate harder.

Before the title, the extension question could be handled with cold accounting. He is expensive, he is entering his 30s, and the second-apron era punishes teams that treat every good player like a blank check. After the Knicks won the championship, that conversation got a lot less clean.

Towns did not ride shotgun to a ring. He gave New York size, spacing, passing, and enough physical resistance against Victor Wembanyama to keep the Finals from turning into a geometry problem the Knicks could not solve.

The Knicks know what Towns changed

Towns is already owed $57.1 million next season and holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28. He is eligible for a massive extension structure, either adding three years or resetting into a four-year deal that could climb near $272 million.

The uncomfortable part comes next. Towns was good enough to help win a title, and winning titles tends to make expensive players feel less expensive for about five minutes. Then the cap sheet shows up.

The Knicks have bench free agents to handle, draft decisions coming, and a core that already costs real money. Brunson’s contract is team-friendly compared to his value, Anunoby and Bridges are not cheap, Hart is not a luxury piece, and every dollar around that group has to do a job.

A ring does not erase the risk

I would not be eager to hand Towns the biggest possible number just because the champagne is still fresh. That does not mean the Knicks should play hardball like he was some passenger. There is a middle ground, and that is probably where Leon Rose has to live.

Towns gave the Knicks exactly what they hoped for when they made the bet. He stretched defenses, unlocked different lineups, and helped Brunson finish the job. The reward should be real.

The mistake would be acting like a championship removes future risk. The Knicks can value Towns like a title piece without pretending a $272 million question is easy.