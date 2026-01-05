The New York Knicks are badly missing Josh Hart. He has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury, and he will miss at least another three before returning. In the five games he’s been out, the team is just 2-3, and their defense has fallen off a cliff.

Josh Hart is one of the Knicks’ most valuable pieces

His absence is proving why he is considered one of the team’s most valuable players. Hart provides the extra playmaking, rebounding, and scoring that make their team more complete.

However, with him not on the floor, the team looks lethargic on both ends, missing the spark that he provides. The ball is moving around a lot less, and they are settling for tough jump shots after just one pass, whereas the ball moved much quicker with Hart on the floor.

Rebounding has also been an issue with him out. Against the Atlanta Hawks, their size was a big issue for the Knicks, as they got several offensive rebounds to build a lead as big as 24. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks couldn’t match the physical energy that they brought, which can be attributed to Hart’s absence.

The Knicks look like a different team without Hart

Head coach Mike Brown has experimented with different lineups in Hart’s absence, starting Mohamed Diawara a handful of times along with Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride. However, Brown has struggled at times to find a lineup that works with Hart not in the mix.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the team’s body language has been poor over the course of this recent slide. Hart provides the heart and hustle and that gets the team going, but without that spark on the court, the passion and energy isn’t there from the other players.

They will need to come out energized on Monday, as they have a very important game against the Detroit Pistons on the road. They need to stay afloat in the East until Hart is able to make his return.