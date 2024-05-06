Jimmy Butler fires shots at Knicks after they reach ECSF: ‘Josh Hart? Come on man’

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have received a heap of praise for downing the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 in their 2024 Eastern Conference first-round series, but not from one former NBA All-Star.

Jimmy Butler says the Knicks would be “at home” if they faced the Heat in the playoffs

Apr 2, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler fired shots at the Knicks in an Instagram video that soon went viral. As ClutchPoints shared on X, he declared that if he were healthy, the Knicks would be home right now, along with the Boston Celtics (h/t Zach Braziller of the New York Post):

“If I was playing, Boston would be at home. New York would damn sure be f****** at home,” Butler boasted.

When he was asked about Hart and Thibodeau, he continued: “F*** that mean to me? Josh Hart? Come on man. Nah, I love Thibs. Thibs! I love you, baby. I want to beat you, to a pulp!”

Do you agree with Jimmy Butler? ? pic.twitter.com/ci7kVCAZTr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 4, 2024

Jimmy Butler’s playoff success against the Knicks adds fuel to his recent trash-talk

Jan 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Butler was able to lead the Heat to wins over the Knicks in the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals and the Celtics in that year’s Eastern Conference Finals en route to their second NBA Finals berth since 2020. Hence why he’s continued to bask in his bragging rights.

This year though, the Heat finished as the No. 8 seed in the East. Therefore, he wouldn’t have even had the opportunity to eliminate the Knicks, who finished as the No. 2 seed, until at least the Conference Finals, neither could he have knocked them out of playoff contention with four games having separated both teams in the standings.

Does Butler want another shot at defeating the Knicks again?

The Heat wound up losing to the Celtics in a gentlemen’s sweep in their first-round matchup without Butler available. He clearly feels as though the outcome would have been different had he been in uniform this year.

As for the Heat and Knicks, they did have their share of back-and-forths stemming back to their playoff series from a year ago. Butler may still have some bad blood for the franchise despite coming out on top, and a desire to further his upper hand on them the next time they play.