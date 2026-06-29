Jalen Brunson has somehow turned the Knicks offseason into a city-wide bit, and honestly, it keeps getting stranger in the best possible way.

The latest chapter came on Broadway, where Brunson and his wife Ali Marks attended Mariska Hargitay’s performance in “Every Brilliant Thing.” During the show, Hargitay pulled out a Brunson Knicks jersey, the crowd popped, and Brunson later brought her flowers backstage. Normal champion stuff, apparently.

It is silly on the surface. It is also not random. Brunson is fresh off Finals MVP, a championship parade through Manhattan, and the kind of local approval that usually takes New York athletes years to earn.

The Knicks have a different kind of star now

Brunson is not acting like a tourist in his own fame. He is moving through the city like the guy who finally gave Knicks fans a reason to stop apologizing for their optimism, and that changes the temperature around the whole franchise.

There is basketball value in that, even if the Broadway jersey moment feels like a punchline. Stars recruit without always recruiting. Stars sell belief before a front office ever gets on a call. Stars make the city feel like a place players should want to survive, not avoid.

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks during a ceremony at New York City Hall after the championship parade. Brunson was the finals MVP. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brunson has become that for the Knicks. The funny part is that it did not happen through branding nonsense or some forced campaign. It happened because he kept dragging the team through huge games, then turned into the face of a title run.

Brunson’s pull is bigger than the box score

The Knicks still have serious basketball work ahead. The league will come for them differently now, the payroll gets tighter, and every role player will look more expensive after a championship. Nobody gets to live off parade confetti for long.

Brunson gives them an anchor through all of it. His city takeover is fun, but it also tells you how firmly the fanbase has attached itself to him. There is pressure in that, sure, but there is power too.

I don’t think the Knicks need him chasing every camera or leaning into every pop-culture crossover. The cleaner path is exactly what he is doing now: show up, enjoy the weirdness, then get back to being the reason everyone is weird about the Knicks in the first place.