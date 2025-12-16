The New York Knicks are gearing up for the NBA Cup championship game, where they will face a young but hungry San Antonio Spurs team featuring superstar Victor Wembanyama. New York will have an abundance of talent on their side, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks have a winning mindset heading into the NBA Cup final

While this game won’t affect their regular season record, there is still a lot at stake. Along with the $500,000 cash prize for the players, the Knicks want to prove that they can handle the big stage, as they have larger aspirations later this season that they want to accomplish.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a sense, the NBA Cup final serves as a dress rehearsal for the NBA Finals in June, something the Knicks hope to participate in. Towns spoke about what it would mean to win the NBA Cup before Tuesday’s game.

“No matter if it’s the Cup, NBA Finals – winning anything, when you get that feeling of winning, it’s addictive. I want us to have that mindset where we’re addicted to the next championship,” Towns said, via SNY.

The Knicks will have a lot to prove in the cup final

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks were very close to having to play the top team in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the cup championship game, which would have been an opportunity for them to see how they match up with them. Still, the Spurs pose a big challenge themselves, so New York will need to be on their A-game to come out as cup champions.

They will be leaning heavily on Towns to make a strong impact on the court, as Brunson needs his co-stars to get the job done as well. New York will look to be crowned champions on Tuesday at 8:30 PM EST, when the high-stakes matchup tips off.