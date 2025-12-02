Former New York Knicks wing Danilo Gallinari is officially calling it a career. On Tuesday, he formally announced his retirement after 20 professional seasons, including 16 in the NBA, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Gallinari began his NBA career with the Knicks, where he was drafted sixth overall in the 2008 draft. He spent two and a half seasons with New York before being traded to the Denver Nuggets as part of the Carmelo Anthony blockbuster deal.

In those seasons with the Knicks, he played 157 games and averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and shot 37.7% from three-point range. A 6’10 wing who had great offensive versatility, his play led him to be a centerpiece in the deal that landed them Anthony.

Overall in his career, he profiled as a steady shooter with size to finish around the rim. He posted career averages of 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a 38.1% three-point percentage.

Gallinari had a long basketball career

Gallinari made several stops in the NBA, playing for eight different teams throughout his career. He spent the most time with the Nuggets, where he played six seasons from 2011-17.

Following his NBA career, he joined the BSN league in Puerto Rico, where he played for the Vaqueros de Bayamón. He won a title with that team this year and was named the BSN Finals MVP, a great way to cap off his career.

Gallinari’s Knicks tenure is what got his career started, and he finished with a long and steady career with solid production.