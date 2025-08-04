Former Knicks player suggests that they need to be less reliant on superstar point guard next season

The New York Knicks will have the main core of last year’s roster intact, but they will still have a different feel to the game next season. With a new head coach in Mike Brown set to lead the charge, their style of play is expected to change drastically.

Former Knick Iman Shumpert wants to see a different Knicks offense next season

One of Brown’s main points of emphasis in his coaching philosophy is to place with great pace and energy. In contrast, Tom Thibodeau relied on an isolation-heavy strategy, which worked out because of Jalen Brunson’s offensive talent one-on-one against a defender.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, former Knicks player and ESPN analyst Iman Shumpert wants to see a change to the game plan next season compared to last year. One of those changes includes having Brunson carry a smaller load on offense.

“As much as we love Jalen Brunson, I think his usage has to go down little bit for [Mikal & others] to flourish…You still want him to be who he is–have to be ball dominant sometimes…Pick your spots…4th quarters…Throughout the game share the sugar a little bit more,” Shumpert said on ESPN’s NBA Today (h/t New York Basketball on X).

A faster-paced offense would be perfect for the Knicks

Brunson was relied on heavily down the stretch of games last season, and the strategy ultimately proved successful. The Knicks were one of the best teams in the clutch last season, and Brunson would go on to win the league’s Clutch Player of the Year award.

However, that same strategy wasn’t as effective in the postseason, as teams would force someone else to take the last shot in a close game. The lack of spacing and ball movement under Thibodeau’s scheme is ultimately what cost them an opportunity to win a title.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Getting the other players more involved on the scoring front should certainly help them become a high-octane unit. With Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby at their disposal, as well as a deeper bench, the Knicks can be the top offense in the entire league next season.

That would make them a true threat to any other team vying for a title, as the defense can be solved with some rotation adjustments. Ultimately, a faster and more intense offensive attack should lead to better results next season.