Former Knicks guard still in touch with former teammates

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Even though he is no longer with the New York Knicks, rising guard Quentin Grimes hasn’t forgotten about the team that he started his career with. After bouncing around a few teams over the past year, he landed with the Philadelphia 76ers at this year’s trade deadline, where he has thrived amidst the injury trouble to their roster.

Former Knicks guard Quentin Grimes is still in touch with some of his old teammates

Grimes said that he is still in touch with a handful of his former teammates, many of whom helped him become the player he is now.

“I keep tabs on Jalen [Brunson] and see how they’re doing, but for the most part, that chapter has kind of closed on my journey so far. I definitely keep tabs on guys like Deuce [McBride] and JB,” Grimes said via HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Grimes played his first three seasons with the Knicks and was their starting shooting guard in the 2022-23 season. Across those three years, he averaged 8.6 points and shot 38% from three-point range.

Grimes is thriving in his new opportunity

Grimes was a fan favorite in New York, particularly for his quick playstyle and high activity on the defensive side of the ball. While he had the potential to be a mainstay in New York for a while, he never could take his game to the next level, and the Knicks were well past the player development phase of the rebuild.

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The former Houston product has seemed to find a new home in Philadelphia. In 58 games this season with both the 76ers and Dallas Mavericks, Grimes is averaging 11.6 points and is shooting 39.4% from outside the arc, and could become an impactful piece for the 76ers moving forward as they hope to return to title contention next season.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are in a great place themselves with their retooled roster. They are third in the Eastern Conference with a 40-21 record and have high hopes this year of potentially making a deep playoff run and winning the championship.