Former Knicks free agent big man could go unsigned this offseason

Former New York Knicks big man Precious Achiuwa is still a free agent with less than a month before preseason begins for most teams. Despite proving to be an impactful piece for a competitive New York team, the Knicks have already established that they are ready to move on.

The Sun Sentinel’s Ira Waderman reported on Monday that the Miami Heat, Achiuwa’s first team, was in contact with him. However, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald elaborated further and reported that there is no offer on the table at this time.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“A little more on Precious Achiuwa, per source: Heat has not made an offer but indicated an interest if they are in position to make an offer down the road (they’re staying under tax at this time). Achiuwa, who has a place in South Florida, would welcome Heat return. Several other teams have inquired. Heat and Achiuwa’s camp will remain in touch,” Jackson posted on X.

Achiuwa spent his rookie season with Miami after being selected 20th overall by them in the 2020 draft. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors a year later, where he spent two and a half seasons before being a throw-in as part of the blockbuster OG Anunoby trade to the Knicks.

Achiuwa showed that he can make a positive impact

Achiuwa played more than expected during his time with the Knicks. When injuries struck the team in 2024, he stepped up as a starter and made a strong impact defensively, and the following season, he was the team’s backup center before Mitchell Robinson returned (Achiuwa missed the first 20 games of the season with an injury).

Achiuwa was out of the rotation during the postseason, but he showed in the 2024 edition that he can make crucial plays when the lights are the brightest.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It is a bit surprising that Achiuwa remains unsigned, as he is still only 25 years old with a lot of upside. Furthermore, his defensive impact is tremendous, so any team that picks him up could continue his development into a more consistent rotation piece.

Training camp is just weeks away, and there’s an increasing chance that Achiuwa will at least begin next season unsigned.