Former Knicks forward wants to see this year’s team reach its full potential

The New York Knicks have huge expectations coming into this season, with many thinking that they will reach the NBA Finals and potentially win a title next season. With a stacked roster and a new head coach to support the group, they have a real opportunity to dominate the Eastern Conference.

Former Knick Andrea Bargnani wants to see the Knicks succeed

Former Knicks forward Andrea Bargnani is still rooting for them and wants to see them hit their stride in the 2025-26 season.

“The team is very good. I think it’s about time that they unleash the potential of the team. Because for many years, if you take every player, seeing every player, the team has been very good for many years, but it was never able to perform at a high level and be a winning team. So now it is, and I am very happy for them,” Bargnani said (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Henry Brown).

Bargnani was a former first overall pick back in 2006, and the expectations were high for him when he joined the Knicks via trade in 2013. Unfortunately, the move did not pan out as he struggled and the team faltered.

The Knicks are finally in a position to contend for a title

Despite that, he is still rooting for the team to bounce back and hopes to see their long rebuild from the 2010s result in a championship this decade. New York leans on their two All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, backed up by a strong supporting cast that includes Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart.

Tom Thibodeau was unable to maximize last year’s roster despite the star power while he was head coach of the Knicks last year. The hope is that it will change under Brown, as his emphasis on ball movement and floor spacing could lead to better offensive results.

The Knicks have the potential to be the top team in the Eastern Conference, but everything has to go in their favor for them to reach the sky-high expectations that are being placed on them.