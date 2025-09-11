Former Knicks forward to sign overseas contract in Lithuania

Former New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish may be moving on from the NBA. According to BasketNews, the former lottery pick is in advanced talks to sign with BC Šiauliai in Lithuania following six seasons in the NBA.

Reddish spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. His playing time had diminished over the course of last season, and he was held to just 33 games last season.

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

He averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds with Los Angeles last season.

Reddish spent parts of two seasons with the Knicks. He came over in the 2021-22 season, which was a trade that cost them a first-round pick, and while he had the tools to be a strong rotation piece, the skillset was never put together.

Reddish never panned out in New York

He was in and out of the rotation during his time in New York, much to the dismay of many fans. Many felt as though Reddish deserved to play over certain players, but he was unable to take advantage of the opportunities he was given, and he struggled mightily.

Reddish was later traded in 2023 to the Portland Trail Blazers, a deal that landed the Knicks Josh Hart. Hart has evolved into one of their most important pieces, making the trade a very good one for New York.

His stay in Portland was very brief, and his free agent contract with the Lakers in 2023 would end up being his last in the NBA.

Reddish had a lot of potential during his time in the league, and he is hoping that he can revive his playing career overseas and possibly make a return to the league someday.