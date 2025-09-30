Former Knicks forward throws apparent shade at old team

Former New York Knicks and current Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is entering his second full season with Toronto. He spent the first four and a half seasons with the Knicks before being traded in December 2023 as part of the OG Anunoby blockbuster.

Former Knick RJ Barrett throws slight criticism towards his old team

Barrett spoke about the difference between playing with this year’s Raptors squad compared to previous groups during the team’s Media Day on Monday, and he appeared to throw shade towards the Knicks.

“We don’t have egos over here. Everybody wants to win…I’ve been on teams where the ball doesn’t move, then nothing happens after that. Nobody cares/every man for themselves,” Barrett said (h/t Omer Osman of Raptors Updates).

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Barrett’s time in New York was marred by inconsistent play. He had all of the tools to become an All-Star level player, but it never fully clicked for him on either end of the floor.

There were flashes of brilliance from Barrett, but often, he fell short of taking games over and becoming a franchise player. Upon Jalen Brunson’s arrival in 2022, Barrett’s role became even more strange, and the fit between Barrett, Brunson, and Julius Randle didn’t seem ideal since all three are most effective on-ball.

The Knicks immediately became contenders after trading Barrett

Barrett was traded to the Raptors during the 2023-24 season along with Immanuel Quickley. The deal landed the Knicks OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, who both immediately made a strong impact upon their arrival.

Anunoby quickly became one of the Knicks’ most important pieces, as his two-way abilities fit the team’s makeup perfectly. Following his first season with the Knicks, Anunoby signed a five-year, $212 million extension with New York, immediately becoming a long-term member of their core.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for Barrett, he has found some better energy in his game in Toronto. Last season, he averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game as the Raptors’ main option.

The expectations for Toronto and New York are vastly different, but Barrett seems to be more comfortable playing for his hometown team. The Knicks, on the other hand, have continued to raise their ceiling since moving on from him, so the trade seems to have worked out well for both sides.