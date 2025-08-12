Former Knicks draft pick to remain overseas next season

Former New York Knicks draft pick Rokas Jokubaitis has yet to play in an NBA game, and it appears that will remain the case for at least the next few seasons.

Former Knicks’ draft pick Rokus Jokubaitis signs with Bayern Munich

On Tuesday, Germany’s Bayern Munich announced that they have signed Jokubaitis through the 2028 season. The Lithuanian has had brief stints with the New York in Summer League since being drafted 34th overall in 2021, but he has stayed overseas as a player.

Jokubaitis was originally drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder but was dealt to the Knicks immediately, along with Miles McBride, for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. McBride has blossomed into the Knicks’ top bench player since.

Jokubaitis still has not played an NBA game

At only 24 years of age and being listed at 6-4 and 210 lbs, he could still find his way to the NBA someday. However, whether that would be with the Knicks or not remains a mystery, and it is clear that Jokubaitis is in search of an opportunity that guarantees him playing time.

New York has fortified their backcourt depth this summer by adding Jordan Clarkson on a veteran’s minimum. They are also expected to add another player on a minimum deal, which could be a backcourt player who can help take on the scoring load.

As for Jokubaitis, there is no longer a scenario where he comes to the Knicks as a depth piece this summer. As his NBA playing career awaits him, the Knicks will contend for a championship next season with the group they have and look to exceed the highest expectations they have set on them in a very long time.