Former Knicks’ defensive guard signs training camp deal with Pacers

Former New York Knicks guard Delon Wright has moved on after a short stay in New York. According to Forbes’ Tony East, Wright is going to be signing a training camp deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Former Knick Delon Wright signs with Pacers

Wright now ends what was a short stint with the Knicks after being traded there midseason last year. He was traded to the Knicks at the deadline in exchange for center Jericho Sims after starting the season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He was mostly out of the rotation, but he stepped up in key moments when he needed to.

His most notable stretch of play came late in the season, when Wright was forced into the starting lineup after injuries struck their backcourt. In five games he started, the Knicks went 4-1, and he provided a great impact defensively.

The Knicks focused on upgrading the offense

The Knicks opted to focus on improving the offense this summer by making some key additions in free agency. They upgraded the backcourt off the bench by adding Malcolm Brogdon and bringing back Landry Shamet, along with the signing of Jordan Clarkson.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

They also made upgrades in the frontcourt by bringing in Guerschon Yabusele in free agency. The team was the lowest-scoring bench unit last season, but now that should change following the additions they made in free agency.

As for Wright, losing him is a tough loss given the impact he provided, but there was simply no consistent way for him to earn any significant playing time.