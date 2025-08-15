Former Knicks center excited to watch preseason openers in Abu Dhabi

The New York Knicks will open their preseason with two games against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi. The games will be played on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, and many will be watching as the two teams are potentially positioned to compete for the Eastern Conference crown.

Former Knicks center Tyson Chandler is looking forward to the preseason opener

Former Knicks center and 2012 Defensive Player of the Year award winner Tyson Chandler is one of those who is most excited for the matchups in Abu Dhabi.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“It’s just as beneficial for the fans as it is for the players. They get to see the NBA put on a great show, watch some of the top athletes in the world, and enjoy a great environment. Any time the NBA is able to connect globally, it’s a great thing,” Chandler said via Arab News. “Abu Dhabi is in for a show.”

The two teams have a different set of expectations coming into the 2025-26 season. New York is expected to leap forward after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and many have them potentially winning the title next season.

The games will feature exciting matchups

As for the 76ers, they are just hopeful to stay healthy after injuries destroyed any hopes for them last season. Injuries to their top players cost them several games, and Philadelphia wound up missing the postseason with a 24-58 record.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nevertheless, the games will feature some star-studded matchups, most notably Paul George and Joel Embiid against Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Furthermore, this will serve as the first look at Mike Brown as Knicks head coach.

Both teams are in for big seasons next year, and Chandler, like many others, is excited to see how the two teams fare against one another.