Former Knicks center becomes NBA Champion with Thunder

A former New York Knicks center has now won an NBA title. In his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein is now officially an NBA Champion after he and the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein wins NBA title with Thunder

Hartenstein was Oklahoma City’s starting center in Game 7, and he recorded seven points, nine rebounds, and four assists in 18 minutes of action. The Thunder found themselves trailing by one at halftime but dominated the second half to win 103-91.

Hartenstein continued to make strides in his game this season. He averaged a double-double with the Thunder this season with 11.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, and was one of their more impactful players on a championship roster.

The Knicks are ready to take the next step despite not having Hartenstein

As previously mentioned, this was Hartenstein’s first season with the Thunder after spending the previous two with the Knicks. He signed a three-year, $87 million contract with Oklahoma City despite the Knicks’ efforts to bring him back.

During his time with the Knicks, Hartenstein quickly developed from being a backup big to a legitimate starter, which helped him take another leap with Oklahoma City and become a first-time champion. He averaged 6.3 points and 7.4 rebounds across his two seasons in New York.

Despite losing Hartenstein last summer, the Knicks took a step forward themselves by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. They are ready to take the next step forward and be where the Thunder are right now, as they look to end a long title drought next season.