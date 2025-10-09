Former Knicks backup guard signs training camp deal with Pacers

Former New York Knicks backup guard Cameron Payne has finally signed on with an NBA team. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Payne is signing a training camp deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers sign former Knicks guard Cameron Payne

In a corresponding move, the Pacers are waiving Delon Wright, another former Knicks guard.

The Pacers are looking for serviceable backcourt players after losing Tyrese Haliburton for, presumably, the entire season after suffering a torn Achilles during the NBA Finals. Payne is coming off a productive season with New York.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

He was their main backup guard for the majority of last season and averaged 6.9 points and shot 36.3% from three-point range. He was in and out of the rotation during the playoffs, but he made an impact in some ways.

He was a catalyst for the Knicks’ Game 1 comeback in the first round against the Detroit Pistons, and he had some moments of clutch shooting. Payne also provided the team with energy off the bench and was a solid spark plug.

The Knicks upgraded the bench this offseason

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Despite the solid production, the Knicks felt that they needed to upgrade the bench after coming up short in the playoffs. They have signed a flurry of veterans to help enhance their depth, and now they seem to be one of the deepest teams in the league.

Some of the guys they signed include Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele. Each of those guys is expected to make the final roster and have a huge role off the bench this season for New York.