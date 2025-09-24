Former Knicks backup center signs 1-year deal with Heat

Former New York Knicks center Precious Achiuwa is starting a new chapter in his career. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the free agent big man is signing a one-year deal to return to the team that drafted him, the Miami Heat.

Former Knicks’ center Precious Achiuwa signs with Heat

Achiuwa’s time as a Knick is now officially over after a season and a half. He first came over in December 2023 as part of the OG Anunoby blockbuster deal.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Initially viewed as simply a throw-in for a blockbuster, Achiuwa ended up having a tremendous impact for New York. In 106 total games with the Knicks, he averaged 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds and was a serviceable backup big man.

His defensive presence was crucial for the Knicks, as he was able to guard multiple positions and do so at a high level. He most notably stepped in as a starter during the 2023-24 season when injuries to Anunoby and Julius Randle shrunk the team’s depth.

The Knicks no longer needed Achiuwa

Achiuwa lost his spot in the rotation last season when Mitchell Robinson returned from injury, and it became harder to find a role for him with the way the rotation shaped up. He now returns to the same team that drafted him back in 2020.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Knicks made their own changes to the frontcourt this offseason. They added Guerschon Yabusele in free agency and signed big man Trey Jemison III to a two-way contract.

The need for Achiuwa was no more, and New York will move on with their title aspirations without him.