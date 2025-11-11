Former New York Knicks guard and four-time NBA All-Star Michael Ray Richardson passed away on Tuesday. He was 70 years old.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Knick Michael Ray Richardson. One of the fiercest defensive players of his era, the four-time NBA All-Star made an incredible impact on the Knicks during his four seasons with the franchise. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates,” the Knicks released in a statement.

Former Knicks guard Michael Ray Richardson passes away at age 70

Richardson is one of the best players to put on a Knicks uniform, earning three of his four All-Star nods during his time with New York. He was also an outstanding defender, earning two First-Team All-Defense selections in 1980 and 1981, as well as leading the league in steals in 1980.

Richardson was selected fourth overall by New York in the 1978 draft after four college seasons at Montana. He posted career NBA averages of 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.6 steals.

His 1979-80 season with the Knicks was a dominant one in several ways. He led the league in both assists (10.1) and steals (3.2) while also averaging 15.0 points per game, which landed him his first All-Star nod.

Richardson had a storied basketball career

After four seasons with the Knicks, Richardson went on to play for the Golden State Warriors and the New Jersey Nets, where he continued to succeed. He won comeback player of the year in 1985 with the Nets and was named to his fourth All-Star team.

Unfortunately, his Hall of Fame-worthy career was cut short after he was banned by the NBA in 1986 for three failed drug tests. He was reinstated in 1988 but opted to play overseas, where he continued until 2002, when he was 47.

Richardson is one of the most popular players in the Knicks franchise history. He ranks second all-time in the franchise for triple-doubles with 18, and is third all-time in Knicks history for steals with 810, and first in steals per game with 2.6.

The franchise will greatly miss Richardson and the excitement he brought to the team during his playing career.