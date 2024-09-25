Former Knicks’ 1st round bust signs one year deal with Warriors

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox has found another new home, as he signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Former Knicks forward Kevin Knox has signed with the Golden State Warriors

Knox, who is entering his seventh NBA season, played for the Warriors Summer League team during the offseason and played well enough to earn a contract and compete for a spot in training camp and preseason. He played 31 games with the Detroit Pistons last season, where he averaged 7.2 points per game on 46% shooting from the field in those games.

The 25-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Knicks before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021-22 season as part of the deal that sent Cam Reddish to New York. In those four seasons with New York, Knox averaged 8.2 points and shot 37% from the floor, a very disappointing stretch of play considering that he was drafted with the eighth overall pick in 2018.

Knox will look to maintain a roster spot with the Warriors

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Since his time with the Knicks, he has bounced around a handful of teams trying to establish himself once and for all. With the Warriors, he could get that opportunity, but he will be competing with guys like Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga for a roster spot.

If he showcases the potential he displayed in Summer League, he could crack a roster spot with the Warriors, hoping to find a new landing spot where he will remain for much longer than one season. The forward’s youth and size are what give teams hope that they can fix him, and the Bay Area will be Knox’s next stop on what has been a chaotic NBA journey.