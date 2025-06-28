Former Kings coach made strong impression in Knicks interview

As the New York Knicks continue to search for a new head coach, little is known about where things stand in terms of who is likely to become the franchise’s new voice. So far, they have interviewed Taylor Jenkins, Mike Brown, Micah Nori, and James Borrego for the position.

Knicks were impressed by Mike Brown in the head coaching search

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that anything is up in the air, but that Brown made a good impression in his interview, in particular.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

“I’d be lying if I said I knew where things stood entering the weekend, but I know Brown has made a good impression during the interview process and garnered support,” Begley said.

Begley added that he expects that New York will hire a coach with NBA head coaching experience. They have had their eyes set on experienced candidates since they fired Tom Thibodeau earlier this month.

Brown fits the criteria for what the Knicks are looking for

Brown has an extensive background in head coaching in the NBA. He coached the Cleveland Cavaliers for six seasons from 2005-10 and a separate stint in the 2013-14 season, and also coached the Los Angeles Lakers for two seasons.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Brown last coached the Sacramento Kings for the past three seasons before he was fired during this past season after a 13-18 start. During his time as Kings coach, he posted a 107-88 regular season record and reached the postseason in 2023, the same year he won the league’s Coach of the Year award.

Brown could be a strong candidate for New York given his offensive skillset as a coach, and the Knicks want to maximize the scoring talent on the roster. More will be known about the search in the coming weeks, but it would appear that Brown has a strong chance of landing the job in New York.