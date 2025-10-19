Former All-Star doesn’t see the Knicks as a great fit for Bucks superstar

The New York Knicks have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for quite some time. The rumors intensified last week when it was revealed that the two-time MVP asked to be traded to New York if he were to get dealt by Milwaukee.

Gilbert Arenas doesn’t believe Knicks are a great fit for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly make the Knicks the team to beat in the East, though it would come at a very lofty price that the Knicks may be reluctant to pay.

Not everyone is sold on the idea of Antetokounmpo playing in New York. Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas said on his show “Gil’s Arena” that Jalen Brunson and Antetokounmpo together don’t seem like a great fit.

“He can’t play with a Brunson,” said Arenas. “You got to treat him more like an Amar’e Stoudemire. That’s the kind of point guard you need. So you needed a Hali, a LaMelo Ball type of guy who is willing to pass, knows how to pass, has that vision, that’s doing pick and rolls.”

Brunson is coming off his best playmaking season to date, as he averaged a career-best 7.3 assists per game. However, he is still considered a ball-dominant guard who takes the majority of shots.

Brunson and Antetokounmpo could be unstoppable

However, Antetokounmpo is versatile and defends at a high level. His ability to run in the open floor also gives him more opportunities to score, and he and Brunson could be a very strong pick-and-roll combination that would be tough for many to stop.

The two together could be elite offensively, as they will have a balanced assortment of scoring from all three levels of the floor. Questioning the fit is reasonable after seeing the poor outcome of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as a duo, but Brunson fits Antetokounmpo’s timeline better, and his playstyle may be better suited for him.

Nevertheless, a blockbuster trade that could form a lethal duo will be something that the team will continue to monitor throughout the season. Until then, New York will roll with their current roster in pursuit of a championship with Brunson as their leader.