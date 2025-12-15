Despite the New York Knicks currently being the second seed in the Eastern Conference, they led the conference in several advanced and traditional metrics. That would indicate that they are the best performing team in the East and that the West is where their true competition is.

The Knicks are trying to be on the OKC Thunder’s level

That mindset is sitting with the Knicks ahead of their NBA Cup championship matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. OG Anunoby told Sirius XM Radio before Saturday’s semifinals win over the Orlando Magic that they are looking at teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder as teams they want to be better than.

“I feel like we’re hunting OKC and teams in the West we don’t see as much,” Anunoby said.

The East feels relatively top heavy, with the Knicks and Pistons controlling most of the conference. However, out West, several teams could finish as a high seed, even with the Thunder’s historically good start.

The Knicks have big goals this season

The Rockets, Nuggets, Spurs, and Lakers could all present challenges for New York if they were to meet in the NBA Finals, along with OKC. The Knicks have massive expectations this season after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, with many expecting them to at least reach the Finals.

The goal for New York is to be on the same level as the Thunder and the other competitors out West. For the Knicks to be taken seriously, they will need to keep stacking up wins and showing that they can handle tougher competition.

Tuesday will provide a great test for them, as they will face the Spurs in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup title.